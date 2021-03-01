Fatal crash brings impaired driving charge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WISE COUNTY — The operator of a commercial truck that crashed head-on into a car, killing a man early Monday, has been charged with driving impaired.

According to Virginia State Police, Travis L. Toliver, 30, of Jackson, Ohio, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs following the 1:04 a.m. wreck at the intersection of Route 58A.

Toliver was northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 23 when his truck struck a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, state police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch said. Toliver was driving a 1997 International 9400 tractor without a trailer.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, Perry S. Owens, 22, of Big Stone Gap, died at the scene of the crash, according to Crouch. She said the car’s driver, Amanda G. Pearson, 20, also of Big Stone Gap, was airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Toliver received treatment at Johnson City Medical Center.

Crouch said an investigation into the wreck is continuing.

Written by: Editor on March 1, 2021.

Comments

comments