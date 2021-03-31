FAC Second Saturday Classes continue at the FAC

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Fine Arts Center (FAC) for the New River Valley is continuing its Second Saturday Art Cafe offerings for both adults and children.

For the younger set, the FAC is supplying free art kits for “It’s Fun Being Green.” These kits contain seeded paper that can be artfully decorated with colored pencils, crayons, water color paints and then planted in a pot or in the yard, where they will sprout a variety of flowers.

The kits also contain materials to celebrate springtime and learn about Earth Day on April 22, which is on a Thursday this year.

These free kits for kids can be picked up between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, April 10, at the Fine Arts Center for the NRV at 21 West Main Street in Pulaski.

First time recipients are asked to register for their child’s kit online at fac.nrv.org/second-saturday-art-cafe-registration. Or call (540) 980-7363 to register.

For adults, the FAC is holding an art class between 2 and 4 p.m. on that same Second Saturday of April. The class, entitled Sketchbook Journal, will be led by Heather Arnold, who will teach participants how to create their own journal.

Arnold will demonstrate various techniques and simple exercises to complete a personalized “Art Journal” that is said to be good enough to earn an A+ in art school. As she teaches, Heather Arnold introduces mindful strategies meant to combat creative blocks.

The owners of sketch book journals benefit by having a private place to practice techniques and track ones progress in developing a skill. They are also provide a place to be creative without judgement, as one relaxes and quiets the mind.

This class will be virtual, so equipment for “Zooming” is a necessity.

Heather Arnold studied Fine Art at Virginia Tech, where she focused on combining traditional and digital technologies. During her time there, she discovered the benefits of sketchbook journaling.

Today she works as a Computer Technician with Pulaski County Public Schools and still carries a journal on a daily basis, just in case a creative spark brightens.

The class fee is $20 per person with a 15% discount for Fine Arts Center Members.

A list of supplies needed for the class can be found on the FAC website, facnrv.org/workshop-20210413.

Those interested in the Sketchbook Journal class must register by Thursday, April 8.

For more information contact the Fine Arts Center for the NRV at (540)980-7363 or info@facnrv.org.

