Ex-prison guard admits giving inmates drugs

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

POUND — A former corrections officer at Red Onion State Prison faces up to 30 years incarceration after admitting to taking part in a scheme to bribe inmates and provide them with illegal drugs.

“I cannot underscore the seriousness of these offenses. When someone smuggles drugs and tobacco into our prisons, it poses a significant threat to the safety of corrections officers, the dedicated staff who work at our state correctional facilities, and inmates in these facilities,” Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said of the 2019 scheme.

The former officer, Kevin McIlquham, 34 of Gordon, Ky., pleaded guilty Tuesday in Wise County Circuit Court to three felony charges of conspiracy to deliver drugs to inmates, delivery of drugs to inmates and bribery. He will be sentenced July 20.

Slemp said McIlquham admitted distributing a variety of illegal contraband to inmates, including marijuana; Buprenorphine, Naloxone and/or Suboxone strips, which are prescription medications typically used to treat opioid addictions; MDMA (also known as Ecstasy or Molly), which is a psychoactive drug primarily used for illegal recreational purposes, and heroin, an opioid drug.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 10, 2021.

Comments

comments