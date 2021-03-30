March 28, 2021
Ethel Hunter Turner, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her home in Pulaski, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Turner; previous husband, Henry Conner; son, Johnny Conner; stepsons, Alfonso Conner, Nick Conner, James McClanahan, Willis Conner and Curtis Conner; stepdaughters, Annie Montgomery and Viola Francis; and brother-in-law, Ira Stith.
She leaves to cherish her memories, seven daughters, Charlotte Carrington, Jackie (Douglas) Pompey, Patsy Conner, Deloise Conner, Kathy (Kevin) Millirons, Angela Turner and Melissa Turner; two stepsons, Harry Conner and Thomas (Connie) Conner; sister, Margie Stith; and a host of grands, great grands and great great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The Turner family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
