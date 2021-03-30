Ethel Hunter Turner

November 30, 1929

March 28, 2021

Ethel Hunter Turner, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her home in Pulaski, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Turner; previous husband, Henry Conner; son, Johnny Conner; stepsons, Alfonso Conner, Nick Conner, James McClanahan, Willis Conner and Curtis Conner; stepdaughters, Annie Montgomery and Viola Francis; and brother-in-law, Ira Stith.

She leaves to cherish her memories, seven daughters, Charlotte Carrington, Jackie (Douglas) Pompey, Patsy Conner, Deloise Conner, Kathy (Kevin) Millirons, Angela Turner and Melissa Turner; two stepsons, Harry Conner and Thomas (Connie) Conner; sister, Margie Stith; and a host of grands, great grands and great great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The Turner family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

