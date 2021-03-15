Drowned child’s mom to serve two years

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — A Parrott woman whose child drowned while she and her Pulaski boyfriend allegedly were under the influence of drugs received a two-year active prison sentence Thursday.

In August, a Wythe County judge convicted Kimberly Dawn Moore, 47, of child cruelty/injury stemming from the July 2019 death of Moore’s 3-year-old daughter, Josie Nevaeh Burleson.

According to authorities, Moore and then boyfriend Adrian Neil Puckett were at property along the New River in Barren Springs when Burleson wandered away. Her body was recovered from the river about six hours after she was reported missing. An autopsy determined she died from drowning.

Authorities contend the couple was “high on methamphetamine” and, therefore, not paying proper attention to Burleson when she wandered away.

Moore initially was charged with child cruelty/injury, a Class 6 felony, and child abuse/serious injury, a more serious Class 4 felony. She was acquitted of the abuse charge.

Thursday, Moore received a five-year prison sentence, with all but two years suspended. New River Valley Regional Jail records indicate she has been incarcerated for 18 months (since October 2019), so she already has served most of the sentence awaiting trial.

Virginia has no parole, but inmates receive credit for good behavior while incarcerated so they typically serve about 85 percent of their active sentence. As long as Moore has had no infractions while in jail, she should serve a total of about 20.5 months.

Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones says Burleson lived “deplorable” conditions prior to her death and was being treated more like an animal than a “beautiful” child. He vowed to bring Moore back to court and seek to have her serve the rest of her sentence if she violates any conditions of probation.

Moore will be placed on five years of supervised probation upon release from custody.

Puckett, 46, faces the same charges as Moore. Court records show Wythe circuit court is scheduled to receive a plea in his case April 15.

