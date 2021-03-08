Dr. Kim Lewis welcomed to Dublin

Courtesy photo

Dr. Kim Lewis, second from right, of Dr. Kim Functional Medicine, prepares to cut the ribbon for her new practice during a ceremony sponsored by Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Feb. 25. The practice offers chiropractic care and functional medicine for individuals and businesses. Shown with Dr. Lewis are, from left, Brenda Eanes, Dave Jersey, Lisa Webb and Shelia Smith. The practice is at 4664 Lee Hwy., Dublin. Visit drkimfunctionalmedicine.com.

Written by: Editor on March 8, 2021.

Comments

comments