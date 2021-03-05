Donald Eugene Boysaw

Donald E Boysaw was born March 14, 1971 in Roanoke, VA. He was raised on Baskerville Street in Dublin, VA. After finishing school, he joined the Army where he was an expert Marksman with an M-16 rifle. He was honorably discharged in 1998. He then returned back to Dublin where he loved to cook, fish and play with his only grandson, Ky’Mani. He was a loving, caring, person that will truly be missed by his family and friends.

Donald was preceded in death by his loving mother, Ivory Jean Boysaw, maternal grandparents, John & Roberta Adams; paternal grandparents Marie Boysaw Patterson and Milton Eddie, aunts Karen Dobson and Doris Boysaw Day: uncles James Adams.

Survivors include father, Donald, Boysaw(Concord, NC), children Latilia Calfee (Radford,VA) Tygre Doyle, Christiansburg, VA (daughters); Alante Doyle(Radford), Sean Poff (Floyd)(sons), Milton Boysaw,( brother Dublin,VA); Jamille, Ransome(AJ), Staunton,VA: Grandson, Ky’Mani Calfee; special loving aunts, Edith Hampton and Inez Adams; other aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

Public viewing to be held Monday, March 8, 2021, at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, 1607 Randolph Avenue Pulaski, VA 24301 from 5 to 7pm.

Military Service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Southwest Virginia Veteran Cemetery, 5552 Bagging Plant Road Dublin, VA 24084, with full military honors from the American Legion Post 58.

Final interment at Adams Family Cemetery in Barren Springs, VA. Final arrangements by Jarnigan and Son Mortuary.

