COVID numbers continue to drop

By DAVID GRAVELY

The one year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 recently passed in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and while the effects of the virus have touched most lives in one way or another, recent numbers indicate a possible light at the end of the tunnel.

As of Tuesday morning, Virginia has had 597,141 total cases of COVID-19 reported. That number includes 1,276 new cases reported Tuesday across the Commonwealth. Of those cases, 24,439 have required hospitalization and 10,104 have died from the virus.

The numbers are slowing trending downward, however, as more Virginians receive their vaccinations. As of Tuesday morning there have been 3,102,745 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered statewide. That includes 89.8% getting their first vaccine and 78.7% receiving their second dose.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website, Virginia is averaging 52,669 doses of the vaccine administered each day.

While Pulaski County initially had a low number of cases reported, cases eventually began to rise. To date, there have been 2,378 cases reported in Pulaski County with 106 patients requiring hospitalization. The County has reported 60 deaths attributed to the virus. Five of those cases are new cases reported today.

Pulaski County has now reported 13,163 people vaccinated with 8,523 having had at least one dose and 5,476 people fully vaccinated.

Montgomery County has been hit with 8,437 cases, including 91 deaths. The City of Radford has reported 1,941 cases with 18 deaths. Giles County has reported 1,111 cases with 18 deaths and Floyd County has reported 765 cases with 20 deaths.

Fairfax County remains the location with the highest reported case count with 68,891 cases and 1,033 deaths. Prince William has reported 40,547 cases. Virginia Beach has reported 31,937 cases. Loudoun County has reported 24,060 cases.

Closer to home, Roanoke County has reported 7,551 cases with 133 deaths. Roanoke City has reported 7,794 cases with 177 deaths. Salem has had 1,928 cases with 43 deaths.

While the number of people tested each day continues to grow as many people are tested as a precaution after dealing with other illnesses or injuries, the positivity rate of those tested has steadily decreased over the past two months. Last year, Virginia saw a spike across the Commonwealth that registered a 20.1% positivity rate for the virus among those tested. As of Tuesday, that percentage was down to 5.2%.

While many activities and locations are beginning to open back up, Virginians are encouraged to continue to use COVID-19 mitigation measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks are three simple measures that have proven effective in slowing the spread.

Testing remains available in many locations locally. People who should get tested include those with COVID-19 symptoms, people who have had close contact with someone with COVID-19, and those who have been asked or referred to get testing by their health care provider or the health department.

Vaccinations are still available. Individuals who have not yet signed up for a vaccination should visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine to sign up. This site will also help you understand which group you are in when it comes to vaccination, where you can go and other vaccination news.

Written by: Editor on March 17, 2021.

