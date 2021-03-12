By DAVID GRAVELY
It wasn’t as clean as Cougar Head Coach Mark Dixon would have liked, but it was good enough to earn a commanding 56-0 win over the Blacksburg Bruins Friday at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium/Joel Hicks Field.
“It looks good on the scoreboard, but I already know there are a ton of mistakes we’re going to have to work on next week,” Dixon said. “We did see some good things out there tonight. We’ll tighten it up during this upcoming off week.”
The Cougars struck in the first quarter. The first came on a 12-yard run by quarterback Drew Dalton with 7:34 on the clock. Broc Simpson hit the point after to make it 7-0 Cougars.
The second quarter saw the Cougar offense open the lead with four touchdowns. The first was a 30-yard pass from Dalton to Chase Dotson at the 10:06 mark.
Blacksburg attempted a pass, only to have Corvin Carter make a leaping interception. On the first play the Cougars went to the ground and Ethan Gallimore raced 52 yards for the touchdown at the 8:28 mark. Simpson was good for both PATs, putting Pulaski County up 21-0.
Another Blacksburg punt gave the Cougars another shot. With 4:27 remaining in the half, Keyonte Kennedy rolled into the endzone from two yards out. One last Blacksburg punt of the first half gave the Cougars the ball at the 50-yard line. Quamaar Porter zigged and zagged his way for runs of 25 and 24 yards before pounding the ball in from the one with 1:07 remaining. Simpson’s kick put the score at 35-0 for the Cougars.
The second half was played on a running clock due to the score. Pulaski County still managed to tack on three more touchdowns. Kennedy scored on a 23-yard run with 6:18 remaining in the third. He added his third touchdown of the night on a three-yard run with 1:32 remaining in the third. With 9:25 left in the game he broke through for a six-yard scoring run, his fourth of the night. Simpson was true on all of his kick attempts, putting Pulaski County up 56-0.
The Cougars took at knee at the one-yard line on fourth and goal to give the ball back to Blacksburg with time running out.
The statistics showed just how outmatched the Bruins were. Pulaski County had 23 first downs while holding Blacksburg to just three. The Cougars ran the ball for 399 yards. Blacksburg only gained eight yards on the ground.
“It’s always good to win, but we did a lot of things tonight that will get us hurt against the rest of our schedule,” Dixon said. “Our bye week is coming at a good time. We’ll give our guys a minute or two to rest, then get back to work on what we see in the film. Don’t take me wrong, I’m happy with our effort and I like a lot of what I’m seeing. I just know these kids have a lot better in them. We’re going to find it and bring it out.”
In other games of interest Friday, Radford beat Alleghany 40-0, Brookville beat Amherst 47-29, Patrick Henry beat Cave Spring 32-18 and Christiansburg beat Hidden Valley 26-0. Carroll County also won, beating James River 40-0 to move to 4-0.
Game Stats
Team Stats
Rushing
PC: 48 att/399 yards
BB: 28 att/8 yards
Passing
PC: 1-5-0/30 yards
BB: 2-4-1/25 yards
Total Yards
PC: 429
BB: 33
First Downs
PC: 23
BB: 3
Punting
PC: NA
BB: 6/28.5 avg
Penalties
PC: 8/70
BB: 2/25
Return Yards
PC: 78
BB: 58
Fumbles/Lost
PC: 0-0
BB: 5-2
Individual Stats
Rushing
PC: Gallimore 9/133, Kennedy 19/114, Porter 9/121, Jones 6/18, Dalton 5/12, Cooper 1/1
BB: #19 10/21, #24 3/6, #30 3/3, #4 3/-1, #14 7/19, #6 23
Passing
PC: Dalton 1-5-0/30
BB: #14 2-4-1/25
Receiving
PC: Dotson 1/30
BB: #4 1/12, #5 1/13
Interceptions
PC: 1 (Carter)
BB: 0
Fumble Recoveries
PC: 2 (Turman, Deu)
BB: 0
Scoring Summary
1st QTR
PC 7:34 Dalton 12 yd run
Simpson PAT 7-0 PC
2nd QTR
PC 10:06 Dalton 30 yd pass
to Dotson, Simpson PAT
14-0 PC
PC 8:28 52 yd run Gallimore
Simpson PAT 21-0 PC
PC 4:27 2 yd run Kennedy
Simpson PAT 28-0 PC
PC 1:07 1 yd run Porter
Simpson PAT 35-0 PC
3rd QTR
PC 6:18 23 yd run Kennedy
Simpson PAT 42-0 PC
PC 1:32 3 yd run Kennedy
Simpson PAT 49-0 PC
4th QTR
PC 9:25 6 yd run Kennedy
Simpson PAT 56-0 PC
You must be logged in to post a comment Login