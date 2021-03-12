Cougars dominate Bruins, 56-0

By DAVID GRAVELY

It wasn’t as clean as Cougar Head Coach Mark Dixon would have liked, but it was good enough to earn a commanding 56-0 win over the Blacksburg Bruins Friday at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium/Joel Hicks Field.

“It looks good on the scoreboard, but I already know there are a ton of mistakes we’re going to have to work on next week,” Dixon said. “We did see some good things out there tonight. We’ll tighten it up during this upcoming off week.”

The Cougars struck in the first quarter. The first came on a 12-yard run by quarterback Drew Dalton with 7:34 on the clock. Broc Simpson hit the point after to make it 7-0 Cougars.

The second quarter saw the Cougar offense open the lead with four touchdowns. The first was a 30-yard pass from Dalton to Chase Dotson at the 10:06 mark.

Blacksburg attempted a pass, only to have Corvin Carter make a leaping interception. On the first play the Cougars went to the ground and Ethan Gallimore raced 52 yards for the touchdown at the 8:28 mark. Simpson was good for both PATs, putting Pulaski County up 21-0.

Another Blacksburg punt gave the Cougars another shot. With 4:27 remaining in the half, Keyonte Kennedy rolled into the endzone from two yards out. One last Blacksburg punt of the first half gave the Cougars the ball at the 50-yard line. Quamaar Porter zigged and zagged his way for runs of 25 and 24 yards before pounding the ball in from the one with 1:07 remaining. Simpson’s kick put the score at 35-0 for the Cougars.

The second half was played on a running clock due to the score. Pulaski County still managed to tack on three more touchdowns. Kennedy scored on a 23-yard run with 6:18 remaining in the third. He added his third touchdown of the night on a three-yard run with 1:32 remaining in the third. With 9:25 left in the game he broke through for a six-yard scoring run, his fourth of the night. Simpson was true on all of his kick attempts, putting Pulaski County up 56-0.

The Cougars took at knee at the one-yard line on fourth and goal to give the ball back to Blacksburg with time running out.

The statistics showed just how outmatched the Bruins were. Pulaski County had 23 first downs while holding Blacksburg to just three. The Cougars ran the ball for 399 yards. Blacksburg only gained eight yards on the ground.

“It’s always good to win, but we did a lot of things tonight that will get us hurt against the rest of our schedule,” Dixon said. “Our bye week is coming at a good time. We’ll give our guys a minute or two to rest, then get back to work on what we see in the film. Don’t take me wrong, I’m happy with our effort and I like a lot of what I’m seeing. I just know these kids have a lot better in them. We’re going to find it and bring it out.”

In other games of interest Friday, Radford beat Alleghany 40-0, Brookville beat Amherst 47-29, Patrick Henry beat Cave Spring 32-18 and Christiansburg beat Hidden Valley 26-0. Carroll County also won, beating James River 40-0 to move to 4-0.

Game Stats

Team Stats

Rushing

PC: 48 att/399 yards

BB: 28 att/8 yards

Passing

PC: 1-5-0/30 yards

BB: 2-4-1/25 yards

Total Yards

PC: 429

BB: 33

First Downs

PC: 23

BB: 3

Punting

PC: NA

BB: 6/28.5 avg

Penalties

PC: 8/70

BB: 2/25

Return Yards

PC: 78

BB: 58

Fumbles/Lost

PC: 0-0

BB: 5-2

Individual Stats

Rushing

PC: Gallimore 9/133, Kennedy 19/114, Porter 9/121, Jones 6/18, Dalton 5/12, Cooper 1/1

BB: #19 10/21, #24 3/6, #30 3/3, #4 3/-1, #14 7/19, #6 23

Passing

PC: Dalton 1-5-0/30

BB: #14 2-4-1/25

Receiving

PC: Dotson 1/30

BB: #4 1/12, #5 1/13

Interceptions

PC: 1 (Carter)

BB: 0

Fumble Recoveries

PC: 2 (Turman, Deu)

BB: 0

Scoring Summary

1st QTR

PC 7:34 Dalton 12 yd run

Simpson PAT 7-0 PC

2nd QTR

PC 10:06 Dalton 30 yd pass

to Dotson, Simpson PAT

14-0 PC

PC 8:28 52 yd run Gallimore

Simpson PAT 21-0 PC

PC 4:27 2 yd run Kennedy

Simpson PAT 28-0 PC

PC 1:07 1 yd run Porter

Simpson PAT 35-0 PC

3rd QTR

PC 6:18 23 yd run Kennedy

Simpson PAT 42-0 PC

PC 1:32 3 yd run Kennedy

Simpson PAT 49-0 PC

4th QTR

PC 9:25 6 yd run Kennedy

Simpson PAT 56-0 PC

