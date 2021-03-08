Cougar indoor track finish second in state, girls take sixth

By DAVID GRAVELY

LYNCHBURG – Monday was a big day for the Pulaski County indoor track and field program, as representatives from the Cougar and Lady Cougar squads each represented the school and county at the Class 4A state championship meet.

The Lady Cougars, with only four athletes in competition, took an impressive sixth place in a competition involving 28 total schools. This is tied for the third best performance in school history.

For the Lady Cougars, senior Kelsey Arnold led the way by placing in six events. Her top performance came in the triple jump, where her 37’1.25” effort was enough to take third place and set a new school record. Arnold also took fourth in the 55-meter hurdles, fifth in the 55-meter and long jump, sixth in the 300-meter and eighth in the high jump.

Senior Allyson Castle finished sixth in the 1,600-meter and seventh in the 3,200-meter. Her time of 12:26.92 in the 3,200-meter was a personal best.

Senior Madison Woolwine turned in an eighth place performance in the 500-meter race to help earn the Lady Cougars critical points.

Freshman Claire Dunnigan finished ninth in the shot put. Her throw of 28’5.5” was also a personal best.

“Our girls had a strong day,” Head Coach Sirak Ogbagabir said. “With only four of them it was a tall order, but they worked hard and earned a sixth place finish. Kelsey Arnold had a tremendous day scoring in all six of her events and placing all-state in five with a new school record in the triple jump. Allyson Castle also garnered all-state honors in the 1,600 and scored in the 3,200, Madison Woolwine scored in the 500 and Claire Dunnigan had a personal best in the shot put.”

The Cougar indoor track and field team finished higher than ever at the Class 4A meet Monday, finishing just behind Patrick Henry-Ashland and just ahead of Blacksburg.

For the Cougars, junior Armonte Hill-Lewis brought home the gold with a first-place finish in the long jump with a 20’ 5.75” effort. He also finished second in the triple jump.

Senior Layne Suthers took second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.31.

Junior John Lyman earned third in the triple jump and seventh in the 55-meter dash.

Junior JJ Gulley earned third in the high jump and sixth in the triple jump.

Senior Brady Fowler took sixth in the 300-meter and fourth in the 55-meter race.

Sophomore Diego Turner finished 10th in the shot put. Freshman Garrett Kinder took 10th in the 1,600-meter. Junior Evan Hull took 10th in the 3,200-meter race. Junior Wes King took 12th in the 3,200-meter race.

The Cougar 4×200-meter team took second place. That team consisted of Hill-Lewis, Quemaar Porter, Keyonte Kennedy and Lyman.

The Cougar 4×400-meter team took 10th place. That team was made up of Bryce Martin, Dante Reid, Fowler and Zach Fox.

The PCHS 4×800-meter team finished eighth. That team was made up of Fox, Wes King, Martin and Evan Hull.

“Our boys clawed and fought all day,” Ogbagabir said. “They put together a great meet and we just came up short, but I couldn’t be more proud. Our field events were awesome, especially Armonte Hill-Lewis with an individual state title. Not much more to say about getting runner-up in a battle for a state title. The boys will be back in the spring to finish the job.”

