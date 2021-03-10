Controlled burn at Gatewood on 03/10/2021

The US Forest Service will be conducting a large controlled burn in the area of Gatewood on March 10th. Large amounts of smoke will be visible in the area during the afternoon. Ignition will be conduct by hand and aerial operations.

Objectives of the burn are to lower the risk of wildfire, Forest health and wildlife benefit.

The VA Dept. Of Forestry, Pulaski Fire Department and Pulaski County Emergency Management will be assisting with the burn. Brad Wright

March 10, 2021.

