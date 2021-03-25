Connie Eugene Buckner

In loving memory of a wonderful husband and father, Connie Eugene Buckner, 75, of Pulaski, who earned his wings Tuesday March 23, 2021.

Connie was preceded in death by his parents, Vera Mae (Granny) Buckner and James (Jim) Harmond Buckner; brothers, Homer Moore and Curtis Buckner; sisters, Colleen Thomas & husband, Charlie and Edna Francis Stilwell & husband, Ivan and a special nephew, Lewis Hancock.

He is survived by his wife Stella Mae Buckner; sons and spouses, Mike and Angie Buckner, Terry and Angel Buckner along with a niece, Jean Hancock; grandchildren and spouses, Brandy and Derek Elwart, Alexis and Johnathan Taylor, Shelby and Robert Gilbo, Shianne Buckner and Seth Buckner; great-grandchildren, Colt and Gage Elwart and Khoda Gilbo; brother & wife, Luther and Patsy Buckner; special nephew, Jared Lane and many more nieces and nephews.

Connie was a kind, good-hearted person who love spending time with family and friends. He loved drag racing and spent many weekends at the track.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until service hour. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on March 25, 2021.

Comments

comments