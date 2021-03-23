Child porn crimes bring 100 years

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Draper man was sentenced Monday to 100 years in prison, with all but 14 years suspended, after entering into a plea agreement on more than three-dozen charges related to child pornography.

Jon-Michael Ryan Lynch, 35, pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of child porn with intent to distribute, four counts of child abuse/neglect, seven counts of first offense possession of child porn and 26 counts of possession of child porn with prior offenses.

By pleading “no contest” Lynch is not admitting guilt, but is acknowledging prosecution evidence would be sufficient to find him guilty if the case went to trial.

The plea agreement calls for Lynch to be placed on 10 years of supervised probation upon release from prison. No fines were imposed, but Pulaski County Circuit Court records show $17,126 in court costs that have accrued against Lynch since the first charges were filed in July.

In response to the case, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said, “I’m proud of the justice Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Rose Farris brought in this investigation.”

Under the plea agreement, Lynch received sentences of 14, 15 and 20 years on each of the distribution charges, which are unclassified felonies carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each count. The 15- and 20-year sentences were suspended, but Lynch will serve the full 14-year sentence.

Three years was meted out on one of the child abuse/neglect convictions, while Lynch received five-year sentences on each of the other three. All of the sentences on those Class 6 felonies were suspended.

One year of suspended time was imposed on each of the remaining 33 charges, which were Class 5 (possession with priors) and Class 6 felonies.

According to court records, the offenses occurred in February 2018 and in January and July 2020.

