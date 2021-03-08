Capital murder suspect competent for trial

WYTHE COUNTY — A Wytheville man accused of shooting at and wounding deputies who responded to a domestic disturbance in July is competent to stand trial.

Based on a mental health evaluation, a Wythe County judge ruled Monday Ricky Madison Delk, 42, is capable of understanding court proceedings and, therefore, ready for a preliminary hearing. Delk’s next court date is April 22.

Delk is charged with eight counts each of attempted capital murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, as well as one count of discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling.

According to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Charles Foster and Sgt. Chris Coleman were investigating a domestic disturbance at 586 Whippoorwill Road in Wythe County July 7 when they were struck by shots fired from an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Officers returned fire, injuring Delk.

