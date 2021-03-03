C.I. to republish book on Edgar Long

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — Christiansburg Institute, a former African American school attended by many Pulaski County residents during natives during segregation, is republishing two books on the life, achievements and legacy of it’s longest-serving principal, Edgar Allen Long.

Republication of “A Vision of Education: Selected Writings of Edgar A. Long,” is being made possible through a $7,000 grant Virginia Humanities recently awarded to the nonprofit agency, Christiansburg Institute Inc.

Executive Director Chris Sanchez said many blood relatives of Edgar A. Long are involved in the project, thus making it of interest to a wide audience. He noted Long’s descendents are spread across the United States.

Long served as principal of Christiansburg Institute from 1906 until his death in 1923.

Born to former slaves in Tuskegee, Ala., in 1871, Long entered Tuskegee Institute at the age of 20, working in the school print shop to earn his tuition. After graduation, he worked as a newspaper editor and bank bookkeeper before accepting an 1897 invitation from fellow Tuskegee graduate Charles Marshall to join the staff of Christiansburg Institute — then called Hill School. Marshall was principal at that time.

