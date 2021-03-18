Buffy Marie Anderson

September 18, 1970 – March 17, 2021

Buffy Marie Anderson, 50, passed away at her home in New River on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Survivors include her parents, James, Sr. and Wanda Anderson; brother, James A. Anderson, Jr.; uncles and aunts, Michael and Carlotta Lewis, and Wendell and Sylvia Anderson; aunt and uncle, Jeanette and Joe Sheffey; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be private at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.

The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice and Blue Ridge Cancer Care for all their care and kindness to our family.

The Anderson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on March 18, 2021.

Comments

comments