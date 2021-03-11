Boating accident kills two

A boat collision occurring at approximately 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, on the Peak Creek section of Claytor Lake. The accident resulted in the deaths of two individuals. Faron Dale Gardner, 67, of Hillsville, and 70-year-old Reginald Sizemore were both killed as a result of the accident.

The collision between the two boats occurred along the bend of the southern bank of Peak Creek near a residential area accessed by Graham Morris Lane. One of those homeowners heard the collision and called 911 at 11:45 a.m. Boaters who came onto the scene of the accident attempted to aid one of the victims by throwing a personal flotation device to him, but to no avail.

Authorities were unable to locate the body of one of the two boating victims immediately after the wreck and spent several hours scanning the area to search for the missing boater.

The body was found sometime around 3 p.m. that afternoon.

Neither boater was wearing a life jacket at the time of the crash and it has been determined that alcohol was not a factor.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is leading the investigation into the accident. Other responding agencies include Draper Volunteer Fire Department, Newbern Volunteer Fire Department, Pulaski County Public Safety, Radford Fire and EMS and Christiansburg Rescue.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing.

