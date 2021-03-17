By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Entries are now being accepted from Virginia high school students wishing to compete in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9th) invites students from throughout the Ninth District, including Pulaski County, to take part in the annual event. This year’s theme is “Backroads and Byways.”
Winning entries are displayed in the U.S. Capitol complex for a year. Second- and third-place winning entries will be displayed in Griffith’s district offices in Abingdon and Christiansburg.
Last year’s first-place winner in the Ninth District was Brandi Wade of Eastside High School in Coeburn.
