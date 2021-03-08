Arrest scam reported in Radford

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — Radford authorities are warning citizens to be cautious of anyone requesting prepaid credit card numbers or other forms of money in order to avoid arrest.

Jenni Wilder, spokeswoman for Radford City Police Department, said the department is investigating an incident of fraud in the city in which the perpetrators are claiming to be members of the police department and Radford City Sheriff’s Office.

She said the callers told a person to purchase pre-paid credit cards at various businesses and then provide the card numbers to them in order to avoid arrest and prosecution.

Wilder reminds citizens law enforcement will never request payment to clear arrest warrants. She also warns against relying on Caller ID to determine the source of a call.

Perpetrators of scams can mimic, or spoof, a legitimate telephone number so that it appears on Caller ID the call is coming from a legitimate source.

Citizens who believe they have been a target of a scam are urged to report it their local police department or sheriff’s office, as well as Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov.

Written by: Editor on March 8, 2021.

