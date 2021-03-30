AOA, UPS, LEOs supply area seniors

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Over 100 of Pulaski County’s senior citizens received visits from law enforcement officers (LEOs) Tuesday, but not because they did anything wrong.

The officers, representing each agency within Pulaski County, were delivering supplies for the annual New River Valley Agency on Aging (AOA) Supplies for Seniors program. The program is an almost decade-old project to provide basic household and personal care supplies to older, primarily homebound, adults within the community.

For the past few years, United Parcel Service (UPS) in Dublin has sponsored the program by providing funds necessary to purchase the supplies, bagging them at the Dublin facility and delivering them to qualifying seniors.

Although UPS again provided funds to purchase the supplies, the facility and staff weren’t used for bagging and delivery this year due to UPS having taken on extra work on their parcel delivery routes, said Volunteer Pulaski Program Coordinator Shannon Cook.

Cook said she coordinates volunteers to help with bagging the supplies. That took place at AOA’s offices Monday. She said bagged supplies were delivered to Dublin and Pulaski police departments Monday for distribution Tuesday.

Tuesday morning officers from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police picked up their bags of supplies for delivery.

“We’re really glad to have police involved in the delivery this year,” Cook said. “It’s a good fit for them because it allows them to get out and meet seniors and seniors to meet them.”

State Trooper J.M. Boone agrees. “I think it’s a good way for us to give back to the community and our elders,” he said. Boone has been with state police four years, but has only been in Pulaski County a year. Boone’s counterpart, Trooper S.T. Golden, transferred to Pulaski County from Giles County about a month ago, but he has been with state police 3.5 years.

Shannon Hammons, AOA’s director of development and marketing, said the Supplies for Seniors program was serving about 65 seniors a couple of years ago. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number has grown to over 100.

Restrictions from the pandemic forced AOA to cancel its fall Supplies for Seniors program; however, the spring program was able to squeezed in before program cancellations became a way of life.

Written by: Editor on March 30, 2021.

Comments

comments