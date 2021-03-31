75 years given for ‘repulsive’ offenses

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

“These types of charges are repulsive. They will never be tolerated in Pulaski County,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said Tuesday in response to the sentencing of a Fairlawn man on multiple charges involving child pornography.

Travis Doerzaph, 36, entered into a bare plea agreement in January in which 25 of Doerzaph’s 40 charges were dismissed in exchange for guilty pleas to 15 counts of possession of child porn and one count of reproduction of child porn. Under a bare plea, no sentence is recommended, so the length of time imposed is left entirely up to the court.

Tuesday, Judge Bradley Finch imposed a sentence of five years in prison on each of the 15 convictions, for a total of 75 years. He suspended all but 13 years, four months. Doerzaph will be placed on indefinite supervised probation upon release from custody.

“There is no place in a free society for someone that is willing to have any involvement in child pornography,” Griffith added. “The people that view these videos live in the shadows but walk amongst us. It is the work of watchdog law enforcement agencies and local investigators on the ground that brings them to the light. Our office is grateful for them every day.”

Griffith noted Jon-Michael Ryan Lynch, 35, of Draper was sentenced a week earlier to similar charges. Lynch received a sentence of 100 years, with 14 years to serve.

He said the two men have more than 140 years of suspended time “hanging over their heads when they are released.

“They are required and expected to fully comply with all the terms of … their probation and sex offender registry. If they step out of line once, we will ask that they serve every last day of time hanging over their heads,” the prosecutor added.

With regards to Doerzaph’s case, authorities said at the time of his arrest, an “extensive” investigation started by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Bedford County led to the suspect’s charges. A search of Doerzaph’s residence was conducted after the task force contacted Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office about the suspect distributing child pornography from home.

