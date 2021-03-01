2019 bank robbery trial on hold again

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The trial for a Dublin man accused of robbing the same bank twice in one month in 2019 has been placed on hold again.

Anthony David Locke, 33, was scheduled to enter a plea to his charges Feb. 16, but the case was continued to June 7 for a psychiatric evaluation, according to Pulaski County Circuit Court records.

This will be the second time Locke has undergone such an evaluation. In January 2020 a defense motion was granted to have Locke evaluated for sanity and competency at the time of the robberies and for competency to stand trial.

Six months later a preliminary hearing was held and Locke’s charges were certified to the grand jury, which returned true bills on both charges in October.

A trial date was to be set in October, December and January, but the case was continued each month. In February, the competency evaluation was ordered, thus shifting the case to June for a review of the evaluation’s status.

Locke is charged with two counts of bank robbery in connection with robberies that occurred at BB&T on Bob White Boulevard Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, 2019. In both cases, a man later identified as Locke presented a teller with a note demanding an unspecified amount of cash before leaving on foot, Pulaski police said.

Locke was arrested in a parking lot several blocks from the bank after the second robbery. Authorities said bank employees indicated they believed Locke was the same man who robbed the bank Oct. 15.

Written by: Editor on March 1, 2021.

Comments

comments