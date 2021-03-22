100-year-old Navy Vet honored with drive-by parade

By WILLIAM PAINE

Saturday, March 13, motorcyclists, Jeepsters and a few family members formed a procession to honor Bill Linville, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy who turned 100-years-old just the day before.

Those involved in this drive-by parade gathered at the BB&T Bank in Pulaski where Basil (Ed) Linville, Bill’s brother, and Bill’s sister Mildred Stroupe, got ready to ride along with more than 50 motorcycles and four tricked out Jeeps.

“I started it,” said Mildred. “I called my nephew and I worked on my end in Winston Salem and they worked on their end here.”

The majority of the bikers present were members of the Faith Riders, a Christian motorcycle club but there were bikers from other clubs in attendance as well. Many are members of the Patriot Guard, who often escort the funeral processions of deceased Veterans.

“We support Veterans and we’re really strong on children,” said Charlie Talbert of the Faith Riders. “Most of us are from within Pulaski County but we do have members in Floyd County and Giles County, but our founder is from Fairlawn.”

The fancy Jeeps belonged to members of the Blue Ridge Jeep Club of the Two Virginias.

Parade goers headed out at 1:45 Saturday afternoon and proceeded to Bill Linwood’s house on McGill Street.

Bill Linville was duly impressed upon seeing all those vehicles parade past his residence.

“I don’t know all of them but I love that all of them took their time to drive by here,” said the centenarian. “That motorcycle gang is all Christian people. I guess they came around because I’m so old. I left my home in Fries when I was 16 years old and just kept traveling. There was 10 of us in all. When I left home I never came back.”

After the parade, Charlie Talbert presented Bill Linwood with the American flag that flew from the back of his motorbike during the parade.

Bill Linville served in the U.S. Navy during WWII aboard the U.S.S. Marsh DE699. According to Bill the Marsh was a destroyer class ship 303 feet long by 37 feet wide.

“I was on the first convoy through the English Channel,” said Bill. “Our ship led the way. We were hauling supplies. We were well equipped, too. We had 20 depth charges … we called them ashcans. We had two 40mm and 20mm torpedoes.”

His destroyer also had two dozen Hedgehogs which were anti-submarine mortars, though the primary mission of the Marsh was as a supply ship.

After the war, Bill went on to work 40 years as a “body man” fixing wrecked cars.

His favorite form of recreation is fishing. He keeps a few rods at the ready in the truck of his Ford Crown Victoria.

“I love fly fishing but I like any kind of fishing,” he said as he showed his favorite rods.

Bill Linville has retained his good humor through the years and is well set in his beliefs.

“My old friends just ain’t around anymore, but I just count my blessings,” said Bill. “I live one day at a time and make sure that I’ll make heaven my home because if we miss that, we’ve missed everything.”

