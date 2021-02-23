William Raykes

LEXINGTON, N.C. – William “Pete” Peeler Raykes, 71 of Lexington passed away on Thursday, February 18 at his home.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 26 at Lexington City Cemetery by the Revs Lewis Johns and Richie Lauer.

Pete was born in Davidson County on July 4, 1949 to Bill Clifton Raykes and Joan Peeler Raykes. He was a retired entrepreneur, having worked in sales and real estate investment for most of his life. He had a fun personality, never met a stranger, an unforgettable smile, an infectious laugh, and a great sense of humor. His friends knew him as a walking jukebox.

It’s impossible to define a man’s life by one moment in time. Pete was a warm, caring, devoted Christian with a generous heart. His faith was his compass, and he cared for the souls of everyone he met.

Pete suffered from the dramatic ups and downs of mental illness most of his adult life, which very few people knew even those closest to him. We can carry the message of courage, strength and hope for those who are suffering deep mental despair.

Pete loved his children and family and did his best to connect and show that affection. He’s at peace now and we know his love for his friends and family will continue.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Jeffrey S. Raykes (Kristen) of Indiana, PA, Samuel C. Raykes of Wilmington, Daniel L. Raykes (Liseth) of Charleston, SC, and Sarah R. Wagner (Nick) of Matthews ; two sisters, Judith Ann Raykes and Susan Leslie Raykes both of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Walker, Addie, and Beau Raykes, Sophia Raykes, Louis and Mia Raykes, and Adam and Josephine Wagner; a nephew, David Burks (Sheila); a niece, Lara Burks Smith; and his great niece and nephew Emma Burks and Drew Smith.

A Celebration of Life for Pete will be held at a future date.

Pete would be well remembered by making a memorial contribution to the J. Smith Young YMCA of Lexington, which he loved.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

Written by: Editor on February 23, 2021.

Comments

comments