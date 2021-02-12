Wanted Dublin man found in Mass.

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A Dublin man wanted in connection with a January shooting in Radford was arrested Thursday morning in Massachusetts.

Hector Javier Bido, 23, was taken into custody during a raid on an apartment in Haverhill, Mass. Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, U.S. Marshals Service and Haverhill Police Department conducted the raid.

According to Massachusetts State Police (MSP), authorities recently identified an apartment building where they believed Bido might be staying. When they raided the apartment, they found Bido in a bedroom and arrested him without incident.

Police say they observed two firearms in plain view during the arrest. They seized a Smith & Wesson SD40 .40-caliber pistol with a round chambered and a fully loaded 13-round magazine, as well as a Safeside Tactical AR-15 with a fully loaded 30-round magazine.

Bido informed the officers a third firearm was inside his Dodge Challenger, parked outside the apartment building. Using keys Bido provided, police say they seized from the car a Glock 17 9mm pistol with one round chambered and two fully loaded 17-round magazines.

Bido was being held at Middleton Jail in Massachusetts Thursday. It’s unclear whether he intends to waive extradition back to Virginia.

Bido is one of three men wanted in connection with a Jan. 24 shooting that left one person injured. The other two suspects, Fabian Garcia, 30, and Alejandro Garcia Limon, 25, both of Radford, remain at large, according to Radford City Police spokeswoman Jenni Wilder.

Radford police found one person with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene of the Sanford Street shooting.

The incident occurred about 15 minutes after authorities received a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Madison Street. No one was injured in that shooting. Police have not said whether the two shootings are related.

In Radford, Bido is alleged to have been the shooter. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, assault and battery by mob, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts each of discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling and brandishing a firearm.

Massachusetts authorities say he will be charged there in connection with the firearms.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Garcia and Limon is asked to call Radford Police Department at 731-3624.

