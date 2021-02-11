VSP urging caution driving in wintry conditions

With winter storm watches and warnings starting today Thursday (Feb. 11) and lasting through late Friday (Feb. 12) for much of Virginia, the Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to plan ahead so you can avoid having to travel during inclement conditions. The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet in the coming hours. VDOT is working to pre-treat the highways, but slippery and dangerous conditions are still anticipated.

The Virginia State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.



– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.or

– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.

– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow.

– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

– Buckle Up.

– Avoid distractions – put down the phone.

– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. If you must travel during the storm:– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.or g or download the VDOT 511 app.– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow.– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.– Buckle Up.– Avoid distractions – put down the phone.– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions.

Written by: Editor on February 11, 2021.

Comments

comments