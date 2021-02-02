The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division and Virginia Department of Transportation have issued a travel advisory for the safety of commercial vehicles on Interstate 77 at the Virginia – North Carolina line.

The Fancy Gap region of I-77 in Carroll County is experiencing sustained winds of 35 mph to 40 mph, with dangerous wind gusts of up to 70 mph. Because the severe winds are to continue through the evening Wednesday (Feb. 3), the Virginia State Police is advising commercial motor vehicles with a gross weight of less than 25,000 lbs. to avoid using Interstate 77 through the Fancy Gap region, which is between the 2 and 3 mile markers inside Virginia. Commercial vehicles with a gross weight of less than 25,000 lbs. are advised to seek an alternate route until the winds safely subside.

The I-77 travel lanes are open to through traffic, but motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the Fancy Gap area.