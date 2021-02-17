VDOT pretreating roads ahead of winter weather

SALEM – With more freezing rain and snow expected to impact western Virginia on Feb. 17 and 18, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews and contractors are preparing to respond to snow-covered or icy roads and downed trees.

With significant freezing rain in the forecast for some areas, VDOT is strongly encouraging drivers to avoid nonessential travel as ice can create hazardous driving conditions.

VDOT crews and contractors will be pre-treating major roads and interstates with brine ahead of the storm. This salt and water solution does not stop ice or snow from accumulating on pavement, but it does help crews with de-icing or snow removal operations.

VDOT will respond to this storm with equipment operators working in 12-hour shifts to plow or treat roads and remove downed trees. For ice events, crews will apply salt or other chemicals for melting and crushed stone or other abrasives to provide traction.

VDOT’s first priority in any winter weather event are the interstates and primary roads (those numbered 1-599) and high volume secondary roads. Until the precipitation stops and progress is made on major roadways, plows will not work on secondary roads (those number 600 and above) or neighborhood streets.

Travelers are reminded that they can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.

Written by: Editor on February 17, 2021.

