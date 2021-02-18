VDOT makes progress plowing/treating roads

SALEM – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been plowing and treating roads throughout the day in response to the most recent winter storm that covered roads with freezing rain, sleet and snow.

This afternoon and tonight, drivers can expect interstates and primary roads to be mostly clear with isolated slick spots. Motorists on these main routes should still watch out for icy spots caused by refreeze tonight and tomorrow morning.

Equipment operators have been focusing today on secondary roads and neighborhood streets (those 600 and above) and have made progress. They will continue working on these routes this evening and overnight.

As clean up continues in response to this storm, drivers should be alert to the following road impacts:

Overnight refreeze causing wet and slushy roads to become icy

Downed utility lines, trees and debris blocking roads

Dark traffic signals due to power outages

Heavy fog reducing visibility and possibly coating roads or trees with more ice

Additional freezing rain passing through the region

Motorists should use extra caution on bridges, overpasses, ramps, cooler spots and higher elevations where ice can for first.

VDOT reminds drivers to treat dark traffic signals as four-way stops. In addition, citizens should always assume downed power lines are live and avoid them.

To report downed trees or debris in the roadway call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

The latest road condition information is available by visiting www.511Virginia.org.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.

