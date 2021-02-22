Vatina Saunders Churchwell

January 14, 1971 – February 20, 2021

Vatina Saunders Churchwell, 50, of Radford, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Leon Jose Churchwell; children, Nikita Grant Furrow and Kareem Grant; mother, Jennifer Saunders; father, Leonard (Kat) Saunders; sisters, Alveria M. Saunders, Juanita (Eric) Saunders Penn, and Marchelle (Tommy) Saunders; brother, Leonard Earl Saunders, Jr.; grandchildren (her bunny rabbits); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends; and her dog, Oreo.

The family, with grateful hearts, wish to express our profound appreciation for the many kind expressions extended to us in our hour of sorrow by so many friends. It is with sincere gratitude that we accept your kind words, your prayers, your visits, messages, gifts, food, cards of condolence, flowers and all other acts of kindness. You will always be remembered and cherished in our hearts. May God bless each of you.

Services will be held at a later date.

The Churchwell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on February 22, 2021.

Comments

comments