Vaccine callbacks often not answered

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center serving the New River Valley Health District announced that half of all return calls made to individuals to schedule vaccine appointments went unanswered or went directly to voice mail.

Those who have scheduled or are planning to schedule vaccine appointments should note that the calls from the call center come from this number: (540) 838-8222.

Persons receiving a call from this number are being notified by the Vaccine Call Center of a vaccine appointment.

This is the same phone number used to schedule vaccinations.

Citizens Cooperative, the call center service provider, is in the process of making sure this number is not labeled as “spam” but this may take several days.

“Call center volunteers frequently must make multiple calls to reach someone,” said NRV Business Continuity Team Public Health Director Ashley Briggs. “We have learned that many calls are not answered because they’re tagged as potential spam, either by the user or by the service provider as a service to its customers. Under normal circumstances that makes perfect sense but during a pandemic, in order to improve everyone’s response time, we really need the calls to go through and for users to answer them as quickly as possible.”

“Citizens Cooperative has been a great partner to the New River Valley Public Health Task Force,” said Kevin Byrd, executive director of the NRV Regional Commission, which houses the call center. “They helped us quickly establish the call center and have been very responsive in identifying and fixing problems. And thanks, too, to the volunteers who staff the center’s 10 lines, seven days a week. We’re all learning quickly about operating a high capacity, high volume call center.”

Martin’s Pharmacy has vaccines at both Pulaski County locations, as do CVS and Walgreens.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, Director of the New River Valley Health District, stated that this is the largest public health vaccination of our lifetimes but that the trend for new cases of COVID-19 is now going down.

According to Bissell, most teachers in the New River Valley have now been given their first of the two required doses of their vaccines.

Currently the New River Valley Health District is in Phase 1b, which includes frontline essential workers, people 75 years old and older, people 65 years older and above and those ages 16 to 64 with underlying health issues.

The health department is currently scheduling individuals 65 and older with appointments to be scheduled at the end of February into March.

Those 75 and older who have not yet been vaccinated are asked to call (540) 838-8222 to schedule a vaccination as soon as possible.

Bissell stated that some people get a stronger reaction to the second dose in relation to the first dose, but that this is normal and nothing to be concerned about.

So far, 25,000 have been preregistered for a vaccine in the NRV.

According to Bissell, those who have already been infected have a low chance of being reinfected for at least six to nine months and possibly longer.

Likewise, those who have been vaccinated have little chance of being infected or of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

This being the case, The Southwest Times asked why these two groups of individuals would need to wear a mask or practice social distancing.

“Because we know those things work,” Bissell answered. “ Better safe than sorry. It’s going to be a while before we can feel comfortable.”

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2021.

Comments

comments