UNDEFEATED! Lady Cougars survive defensive battle

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Sometimes when two good teams come together in competition, you get a highlight reel of action. Sometimes, however, the strengths of each team cause somewhat of a stalemate the creates a defensive struggle for both. That was the case Friday at Pulaski County High School as the two team only combined for 53 points in what was likely the lowest scoring varsity game at Pulaski County in years.

Fortunately for the Lady Cougars, junior Ally Fleenor collected a rebound with just seconds remaining on the clock and was able to get the put-back to give Pulaski County the 27-26 advantage. A last second Patrick Henry shot failed to find its mark, leaving the Lady Cougars with the win and a perfect 8-0 record to finish out the regular season.

“Man, what a battle,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Scott Ratcliff said. “Both teams played great defense throughout the entire game. We were fortunate to be able to put ourselves in a position for that last shot. I’m proud of our girls. We never backed down and we never gave up. We’ll take a day or two to get some rest and then start getting ready for the playoffs.”

The Lady Cougars found themselves leading 10-5 at the end of the first period. Sophomore Keslyn Secrist drilled two big three-pointers to help that effort. Things flipped in the second period as Pulaski County attempted to avoid foul trouble. The Patriots outscored the Lady Cougars 8-2 to take a 13-12 lead into the halftime break.

“We didn’t take bad shots, Patrick Henry just played some really good defense,” Ratcliff said.

The third period was another low scoring affair, with the Patriots outscoring Pulaski County 9-6. Trailing 22-18, the Lady Cougars did what they’ve done all season. The defense cranked up the pressure, helping the Lady Cougars slowly close the gap. With one minute remaining the Lady Cougar defenders forced a turnover. They brought the ball into play and maneuvered for a shot. A jumper bounced out, Fleenor grabbed the rebound and put it back in for the lead with just over five seconds remaining.

Patrick Henry was able to put up a shot, but it failed to find its mark and the Lady Cougars began to celebrate.

Keslyn Secrist led the way for the second night in a row with nine points on the strength of three three-pointers. Fleenor finished with six points. Taryn Blankenship scored five and Courtney Cregger added four. Paige Huff scored two points and Jaden Lawson added one.

Savannah Derey scored eight for the Patriots in the loss. Sallejah Childress scored six. Leilani Pickens and Trinity Breedlove scored five points each and Jada Cook added two.

“We played one of the toughest schedules of anybody I know this year. Obviously COVID added its own problems to the mix, but I thought we handled that as well as possible. Scott Vest and Mrs. Bolling have been great helping us, I can’t say enough about that.”

The Lady Cougars will tip off the Region 4D tournament at home Wednesday. The #1 seed Lady Cougars will have a bye in the first round. They’ll take on the winner of #4 seed Blacksburg and #5 seed Salem Wednesday. The Lady Cougars defeated Salem twice during the regular season. Blacksburg did not play Pulaski County during the regular season.

In other games in the first round, #3 seed Amherst County and #6 seed Halifax County will play Tuesday. The winner will travel to #2 seed E.C. Glass Wednesday. The winners of the Wednesday games will play Friday at a location to be determined.

Fans will not be allowed at the region tournament. The games form Pulaski County High School will be livestreamed for fans to enjoy. Tip off Wednesday is set for 6 p.m.

Written by: Editor on February 5, 2021.

Comments

comments