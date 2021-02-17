Two killed when trucks collide

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

GRAYSON COUNTY — Two North Carolina men were killed Monday when the cab of their tractor-trailer was hit by another truck after wrecking on Route 11 in Grayson County.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said James. M. Alley, 38, and Joshua J. Alley, 29, both of Jefferson, N.C., died at the scene of the 11:09 a.m. crash on Route 16.

James Alley was driving a 2000 flatbed tractor-trailer north when the truck crossed into the southbound lane in a curve, causing the trailer to run off the left side of the road, Geller said.

At that point, the tractor portion of the vehicle, containing the cab, overturned onto its side and came to rest in the southbound lane. Unable to avoid a collision, a southbound 2009 tractor-trailer logging truck struck the tractor containing James and Joshua Alley.

Neither of the men was wearing a seatbelt, according to Geller. Trooper C.W. Keesling is conducting the investigation.

The driver of the logging truck, Randy Wagner Jr., 31, of Roaring Rapids, N.C., was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Geller said he was wearing a seatbelt.

Written by: Editor on February 17, 2021.

Comments

comments