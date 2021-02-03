Trucks blown over on Fancy Gap Mountain

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

FANCY GAP — Winds gusting up to 70 mph on Interstate 77 at Fancy Gap Tuesday prompted authorities to urge certain commercial vehicles to avoid the area.

Virginia State Police reports four tractor-trailers were blown over on the interstate Tuesday morning, causing at least one injury. As a result, a travel advisory was issued for the Fancy Gap area of Carroll County, which is between mile markers 2 and 2 near the Virginia/North Carolina border.

The advisory urged vehicles with a gross weight of less than 25,000 pounds to use another route until winds are expected to subside this evening. Other motorists were advised to use extreme caution when passing through the area.

According to police, the first wreck occurred around 5:38 a.m. when a northbound rig was blown over onto a guardrail at mile marker 2. The driver was not injured in that incident.

At 6:18 a.m., another northbound tractor-trailer was blown over, requiring the driver to receive treatment for non life-threatening injuries. The final two wrecks, neither of which resulted in injuries, took place at 7:47 a.m. and 9:03 a.m.

In addition to wind hazards Fancy Gap Mountain frequently poses hazards to I-77 motorists as a result of dense fog. It has been the site of a number of multi-vehicle crashes over the years. As a result, a variety of measures, including flashing signage, have been employed to warn motorists of conditions and urge them to slow down.

Written by: Editor on February 3, 2021.

