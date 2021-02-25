Treva Price Cullop Rogers

Treva Price Cullop Rogers, 86, of Pulaski, Virginia WON her battle with dementia and was reunited with family members on February 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dora Price, husbands, Adam Cullop, and Donald (Pete) Rogers, brothers Bruce Price and Jackie Price, sisters Blanch Price, Faye Price, and Jean Patton.

Treva was born on August 1, 1934 in Grayson County, VA to the late Fred H. and Dora J. Price of Wytheville, VA. Treva was a long-time member of New Life Christian Ministries Nazarene Church in Pulaski, VA.

Treva worked in many roles throughout her life and retired from New River Industries in 1997. She was most proud (and so were her sons!) that she went back to school and earned her GED and completed Beautician school to become licensed to “do” hair. She always had a “beauty shop” in her home and loved the friendships she had with all her clients.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Kim) Cullop, Terry Cullop, Rocky (Mary) Cullop, and Pete’s daughter Jana (Joel) Weiner. Also survived by sister Carol (Don) Poteat, brother Dean (Barbara) Price, niece Tanya Garland, nephews Kenny (Sharon) Patton, Travis (Lisa) Price, Matthew (Melanie) Poteat, David (Meleigha) Poteat.

No memorial will be held except for a private family graveside service at Sharon Baptist Church in Rural Retreat, VA. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite church or a charity supporting dementia.

Dementia Society of America. www. dementiasociety.org/

Written by: Editor on February 25, 2021.

