Three sought in Radford shooting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — All three men wanted in a January shooting that left one person injured in Radford are current or past residents of Pulaski County.

Radford City Police Department announced Thursday evening they are seeking Hector Javier Bido, 23, of Dublin; Fabian Garcia, 30, of Radford, and Alejandro Garcia Limon, 25, of Radford, in connection with the Jan. 24 early-morning shooting in the 400 block of Sanford Street in Radford.

Police said in January they found on person with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene of the shooting. The Sanford Street shooting occurred about 15 minutes after authorities received a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Madison Street. No one was injured in the first shooting and police have not said whether they have been able to connect the two incidents.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Radford Police Department at 731-3624.

Bido, listed in Pulaski County court records as living in Max Meadows in 2019, is alleged to be the shooter in the Sanford Street incident. He is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, assault and battery by mob, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts each of discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling and brandishing a firearm.

Garcia, formerly of Pulaski County, is wanted on charges of assault by mob and assault and battery. Limon, also formerly of Pulaski County, is wanted for assault by mob.

According to Pulaski County court records, all of Bido’s and Limon’s local charges consist of traffic offenses. Garcia’s background in Pulaski County involves a number of criminal crimes, many of which were either dismissed or not prosecuted at the request of the Commonwealth.

In 2008, while Garcia was living in Pulaski, he and another man were charged with the abduction and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Pulaski. Garcia’s charges were not prosecuted, but he was later convicted of one count each of intimidating and conspiring to intimidate the rape victim prior to her testimony in the trial of Garcia’s co-defendant.

Garcia also has Pulaski County convictions of cocaine distribution in 2010 and malicious wounding in 2012. A 2012 conspiracy to rape charge was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.

In 2012 and 2018, Garcia was brought back to court for violating conditions of probation on several of his Pulaski County convictions. Court records show he was living in Dublin in 2012 and in Salem in 2018.

Limon lived in Dublin in 2014, according to county court records. A year later, his address was listed as Ballard, W.Va.

Written by: Editor on February 5, 2021.

