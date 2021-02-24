Supervisors pass a MOU with the CCCC

At this week’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, representatives from the Calfee Community Cultural Center (CCCC) gave a presentation updating the progress and future plans for the building that used to be known as the Calfee Training School.

Mickey Hickman, President of the CCCC, spoke first and noted that the Calfee Training School played an important role in Black history.

“We have connections with Thurgood Marshall, George Washington Carver, the Tuskegee Institute and the Brown vs. The Board of Education Supreme Court decision,” said Hickman. “It’s a fascinating history and we’re hoping to write a happy ending. Actually it’s new beginning and we invite you all to be a part of it.”

He went on to say that Leon Russell, the current president of the NAACP, attended the Calfee Training School and showed a photograph of Russell along with other Calfee students, to illustrate his point.

Hickman’s remarks were followed by a short video featuring cameos of CCCC board members.

Jill Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the CCCC, then addressed the board and began by saying that receiving a Community Development Block Grant Planning Grant has allowed the center to hire an architect to create a site plan with cost estimates.

As has always been envisioned, a museum dedicated to the teachers and students of the Calfee Training Center will be an integral part of the CCCC. This museum is expected to be a frequent stop for Pulaski County Public School field trips and for tourists visiting the area.

Childcare has also remained a priority of the CCCC leadership and the expectation is that the Lucy and Chauncey Harmon Learning Center will provide this for 100 children “from all income levels.”

Classrooms for the Lucy and Chauncey Harmon Learning Center will open to an outdoor play space made from natural and recycled materials. This unique playground will be open to the public on weekends.

The Dorothy DeBerry Venable Digital Learning Lab will provide a community accessible computer lab with 13 computer stations. Venable was a second grade teacher at the Calfee Training School, who asked for and received educational materials that were comparable to what the White students were using during this period of segregation.

Plans are also in the works to open the Lena Huckstep Community Kitchen, which is set to be a commercial grade facility used by food distribution providers, local caterers and food based entrepreneurs. Lena Huckstep worked in the kitchen of the old Calfee Training School.

In addition, the CCCC leadership plans on creating a performance hall, board room, gallery and rental spaces, which can be used for startup businesses.

The total costs for making these plans a reality is estimated at $3.5 million. Projected revenue to cover the costs are expected to come from a $1.5 million Community Development Block Grant, $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission grant, $500,000 from a National Park Service grant, $800,000 from State and Federal Historic Tax Credits and $200,000 from private donors.

Later in the meeting the Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a Memorandum of Understanding with the CCCC, which formally states the county’s support for the center’s mission. In addition, the county will act as a conduit for grant funding purposes of the Calfee Community Cultural Center when appropriate.

