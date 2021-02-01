Supervisors give green light to solar farm

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

In anticipation of a large audience, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors met this week in Pulaski County High School’s Little Theatre. This meeting included a public hearing which allowed for the citizenry to speak directly to the board.

At issue was whether the board would grant Hecate Energy a Special Use Permit, so that 40 parcels of land could be rezoned from an agricultural classification to an industrial zoning, thus allowing the company to build a solar farm on these properties.

The crowd came to express either their support or opposition to the construction of this huge solar energy array, which is set to cover nearly 2,700 acres of prime Pulaski County farmland.

The public hearing portion of the meeting allowed each citizen three minutes to give the supervisors their opinion on the matter, though speakers were generally allowed to exceeded this limit by about a minute.

To begin the meeting, Chairman of the board Joe Guthrie told those present that even though he and his family owned some of the property in question, he was not required to recuse himself from the proceedings.

When asked to give a legal opinion on Guthrie’s potential conflict of interest, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith wrote a letter stating that Guthrie was under no obligation to recuse himself from the proceedings because he was one of several landowners involved in the project and because Guthrie had publicly declared that he would benefit from the passage of a Special Use Permit (SUP).

First to speak was Elaine Holeton, Director of the Pulaski County Planning Commission, who recommended passage of the SUP.

Holeton stated that the county would accrue $12 million in tax revenue over the 35 year life span of the project and that the solar farm required no infrastructure investments by the county.

Next, Chris Tuck, a representatives of Hecate Energy and former chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, spoke about the advantages of erecting a solar farm in Pulaski County.

Tuck mentioned that this solar farm was a $400 million project, making it the third largest solar array on the East Coast and the second largest in Virginia. According to Tuck, construction of the solar farm would create 350 full time jobs resulting in $18 million in associated labor income.

Both Tuck and later County Administrator Jonathan Sweet told those assembled that many high tech companies are currently looking to locate where they can utilize “Green Energy” and that the solar farm would potentially draw some of these businesses to the county.

After Tuck had his say, Guthrie then called those in favor of the solar farm to the podium. As was expected, many of those speaking in favor of the board granting a Special Use Permit were land owners planning to lease their property for the solar farm.

Brandon Bunn said that his family had worked their farm for four generations and leasing his property to Hecate Energy would allow him to keep the land for future generations. This sentiment was echoed by several of those speaking in favor of the project.

Others mentioned how after the 35 year lease was up, the properties would return to being farm land, whereas other pastureland outside the solar farm will have been converted to residential or industrial property, as has been the case in the past.

Patrick Moore spoke on behalf of Ted Dalton, who owns 1,100 acres next to the proposed solar farm, saying that Dalton favored solar energy and that recently passed legislation requires that renewable energy be the state’s primary source of power by 2050.

Paul Hendricks, who does not own land slated for a solar array also brought this point up, repeating that “Solar energy is clean energy.”

The idea that a person should be able to use his land as he sees fit was also mentioned many times by those in favor of passing the SUP.

Cecil King keeps a flock of sheep at the solar array at the Carilion Hospital in Radford. According to King, the same number of sheep can be maintained per acre at a solar farm, as in pastureland that does not contain a solar array. In addition, King says that grazing sheep at these solar farms substantially diminishes mowing costs, while maintaining the agricultural character of the land.

In all, seven individuals spoke in favor of granting Hecate Energy the Special Use Permit.

Joe Meek, who raises cows on property near the planned solar array, was the first to speak in opposition to the project. Meek was one of a few of those speaking against the solar farm, who stated that Guthrie should abstain from the proceedings because of his financial interest in the project.

Several individuals who spoke against the solar farm described how their residences and farms would be in close proximity or “surrounded” by these solar panels. The supervisors were asked on several occasions whether they themselves would like to live and raise a family on a property bordering the proposed solar farm.

Many of those in opposition asked that the 50 foot buffer zone between an individual’s property and the solar farm be extended to allow for more space for the home owner, as has been done in other locales.

The idea that properties adjacent to a solar array would not lose any value was also challenged by individuals opposed to the solar farm, with one woman referring to a study published by the University of Texas which ran counter to this theory.

Tristan and Kenny Long said that a huge solar farm would hurt tourism at a time when the county was putting a new emphasis on drawing tourists into the county.

Mike Akers put into question the gains in tax revenue to the county stemming from a solar farm, stating that taxes garnered from building residences on the site would far exceed the revenue gained per acre from this solar farm. Akers also questioned whether having a solar configuration would attract potential homeowners to the area quipping, “Hey, let’s move to Pulaski County, they’ve got the biggest solar farm on the East Coast!”

Others brought up environmental concerns and still others mentioned historical sites that would be covered by solar panels.

An issue that was brought up by those for and against the solar farm, was that at least one other solar energy company was negotiating with land owners to secure leases for at least one other solar array.

In total, 16 individuals either asked for the board to delay issuance of the SUP, or expressed outright opposition to it.

At the end of the public hearing, supervisors asked their own questions of both Elaine Holton and Hecate Executives.

Supervisors asked if the solar farm project fits into the county’s Unified Development Ordinance. Holeton answered in the affirmative in part because the solar array would produce no noise, unpleasant odors, pollutants or require the county to pay for additional infrastructure needs.

Hecate Energy representatives reiterated that the contract guarantees that after the 35 year contract is up, the solar farm will be decommissioned at no costs to the county or the landowners.

After all inquiries had been addressed, it was time for a vote.

Supervisor John Travis made the motion to allow the Special Use Permit with supervisor Laura Walters seconding the motion.

When the roll call came, John Travis voted in favor, followed by Laura Walters. Next Dirk Compton’s name was called and he, too, voted in favor of the SUP.

When supervisor Bopp’s name was called he stated that he did not believe that the construction of a large solar array was the best choice for Pulaski County adding “If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Guthrie’s name was the last to be called and despite earlier statements detailing how he was not required to abstain from the process because of a perceived conflict of interest, decided to abstain from voting.

The vote in favor of changing the zoning of these properties by issuing a Special Use Permit was three in favor, one opposed with one abstaining.

This gives the go ahead for construction of Hecate Energy’s solar farm, most of which will be located in the north-easterly portion of Pulaski County.

Written by: Editor on February 1, 2021.

Comments

comments