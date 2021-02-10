Sidney Preston Coulson

Date of Death – Friday, February 5, 2021

Sidney Preston Coulson, age 84 of Dublin passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at his home.

Born January 16, 1937 in Wythe County, Virginia, he was the son of William Gatewood Coulson and Ollie Gertrude Fowler Coulson. He was also preceded in death by his three sisters, Lois Gaye Coulson, Oleta Kathryn Coulson and Lilliam Coulson Thomas, and one brother, William Coulson.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was employed by Jefferson Mills as a supervisor for many years and also Renfro Industries in Pulaski. After he retired from the textile industry, he enjoyed working at the Radford Auto Auction for several years. Sid never met a stranger and welcomed everyone full heartedly. He loved animals, square dancing, and watching racing. He was an active member of the Newbern United Methodist Church and was the master of apple butter making for the Newbern Fall Festival. He will be missed by all for his humility, generosity and giving soul.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Eleanor Hamblin Coulson, Dublin; children Lesley Coulson Boveri & husband, John, Pacifica, CA; Tony Coulson, Roanoke; Benjamin Coulson, Dublin; sister Donna Coulson, Houston, TX; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., February 14, 2021 at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Inurnment will be held at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

