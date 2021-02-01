Schools set plan for second semester

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County Public Schools have now released their plans for attendance as well as COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and other employees.

Teachers who have already received the first COVID-19 vaccine injection will receive their second shot in the coming month. Schools will be closed on those days and students will study independently from home. Teachers will be available for any questions that may arise on those days.

The three dates now scheduled for the follow-shots are Thursday, Feb. 18, Friday, Feb. 19, and Thursday, Feb. 25. Students will log on and participate in real time lessons with their teachers during the Thursday, Feb. 25 shot sessions.

In a release from the school system, an explanation for this process was given.

“The second vaccinations are being scheduled in a way that allows everyone a recovery day as many recipients experience mild to moderate symptoms following the second injection,” the release stated. “We apologize for any problems that this change in schedule may cause for our families but are excited to complete this next crucial step to ensure that we will be able to have a safe and successful second semester.”

The schedule for the second semester has also been released.

Students will return to 100% attendance for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at all schools for the second semester, with a few notable exceptions.

Monday, Feb. 1, will be a teacher workday. Tuesday, Feb. 2, will be a half day of professional development and a half day teacher workday. Schools will be closed for students on those days.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, will also be an in-person instructional day. The school system did not want to begin the second semester with a virtual day.

Tuesday, March 23, will be a virtual day with Wednesday, March 24, will be an in-person instructional day. This change was made to allow the school to be accessible as a polling place for the special election called to replace the late Senator Ben Chafin.

All other Wednesdays will remain days of virtual instruction, allowing school staff members to clean and sanitize their buildings and classrooms.

Pulaski County Middle School and Pulaski County High School will develop second semester bell schedules that have students attending all of their courses each day. Classes will not be double blocked for the second semester.

In the event of any changes in the status of our community concerning the COVID-19 virus, the schedule remains subject to change. The school system will continue to work within the guidance of the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia Department of Health.

Future decisions about going back to either all-virtual or 50% attendance will be made on a school by school basis instead of the entire school system. Any changes to the 100% attendance schedule will also most likely be made for two weeks at a time.

