Schools set March 15 for return to 5-day schedule

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Public Schools announced this week that they will return to a full five-day school week beginning Monday, March 15.

Dr. Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools, brought the issue before the school board during their most recent meeting.

While all of the board members agreed that this was the correct next step in a return to a more normal lifestyle for students, teachers and faculty, the exact date of the return wasn’t made until after a discussion was held. While Monday, March 1, was one of the dates also discussed, it was eventually decided that the March 15 return date would give all involved more time to prepare.

A release from the school system stated, “We are extremely happy to be taking this next step in our return to normalcy. In order for this plan to succeed we will need to continue implementing all mitigation strategies, continue with all current modified bus routes, and adhere to the daily schedules that have been in place at each school.”

The bus routes, it was determined, must remain the same in order to ensure that all students riding the bus are able to maintain proper social distancing.

The motion was brought forward for a vote and passed unanimously. More information about the upcoming return to a 5-day schedule will be released by the schools in the coming weeks.

In other news, the parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, will now be held Tuesday, March 23, due to schools being closed to students that day for a special election.

The Pulaski County School Board also agreed to take up a discussion concerning changing the school year schedule. Governor Ralph Northam has suggested that year-round schools may be needed to help students to recover from lost face-to-face instructional time.

Several points concerning the possibility of year-round school or an extended school year schedule were brought up during the discussion. The increased ability and ease of providing students with meals, the lack of knowledge loss during shorter breaks and a more consistent schedule were all mentioned as positives. While not a negative, consideration would have to be given to teacher and staff contracts before such a change could be made.

While the board members did not make any decisions on a timeline for making such a decision, they did request Dr. Siers to gather information for possible schedules that could offer Pulaski County students a better chance to recover.

Siers commented that there are already several possible scheduling setups available to use as models. He will report his information back to the board at a future meeting.

Written by: Editor on February 15, 2021.

Comments

comments