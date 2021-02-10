A message from Pulaski County Public Schools:

Pulaski County Public Schools has established Monday, March 15, 2021, as the targeted date for returning to five days of in-person instruction per week at all of our schools. We are extremely happy to be taking this next step in our return to normalcy.

In order for this plan to succeed we will need to continue implementing all mitigation strategies, continue with all current modified bus routes, and adhere to the daily schedules that have been in place at each school. More information will be made available in the coming weeks.