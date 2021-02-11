School meals distribution set for Feb. 17

School Meals are prepared for distribution for ALL children/students from age 2-18 (21 with disability). There are no eligibility guidelines other than the age range listed above – every student/child in the district is eligible.

Meal distribution will take place Feb. 17, 2021 at all Pulaski County Schools except Dublin Elementary.

Meal distribution for Dublin Elementary will be at the Dublin United Methodist Church. (Look for the school bus)

Meal Distribution will be located at the bus load areas at all schools (except PCMS). PCMS – school entrance – straight ahead to loading dock area, back entrance to kitchen).

Parent/Guardians may pick up meals for their children at any school site.

Meals are being prepared and packaged by the Pulaski County School Nutrition Program staff.

Please call the School Nutrition Hotline with questions: 540-643-0104 or call 540-440-0375.

Parent/Guardians are encouraged to have their children present at pickup, but this is not required.

All meals consist of a minimum of the following items: 2oz. protein, 1oz. grain, ¾ cup fresh, frozen or canned fruit and ¼ cup fresh, frozen or canned vegetable & 8 oz. flavored or unflavored fat free or 1% bottled milk.

Disclaimer for Virtual Meal Distribution:

Pulaski County School Nutrition is pleased to offer meals while schools are on alternate schedules. Some of the menu items are perishable

and some items may require cooking. Pulaski County’s Public School Nutrition Program releases responsibility to parents regarding food safety once meals are distributed. Nutrition information is available by contacting esadler@pcva.us or cpaul@pcva.us or by visiting www.pcva.us. Meals for Special Dietary needs are not available during meal planning – special circumstances please contact us. Some foods may contain allergens – Pulaski County School Nutrition releases the responsibility to parent/guardians to monitor your child’s consumption of foods included in the meal bag that may cause an allergic reaction.

Cooking instruction is listed below:

Refrigerate Meal Bag until ready to consume. Listed below are food items that may be included for breakfast and lunch (this list may not include every item). Please follow instructions to prepare.

Mini Corndog Nuggets

Corndogs

Pizza

Maxi Cheese Sticks/Tasty Brand Cheese Sticks

Popcorn Chicken

Breakfast Pizza

Pillsbury pre-packaged items: Mini Pancakes, Cinnamon Rolls, Cherry or Apple Frudels, Strawberry Bagels, Mini Waffles (follow instructions on package)

Hamburger Pattie

Chicken Pattie for breakfast

Tyson Chicken Drumstick or Tyson Chicken Tenders (Pre-cooked item – heat until internal temperature is 165 degrees)

Taco – Heat thoroughly (pre-cooked)

A variety of other entrée items may be offered

Item Heating Instructions:

Remove item from plastic bag- (mini corndog nuggets, chicken tenders or other meat items). Place food on baking sheet. Heat food @ 375° for 10-14 minutes or until temperature reaches 165° or Microwave 1-2 minutes until heated thoroughly. After heating discard any leftover foods if not consumed.

Vegetables: Remove from container, pour into a microwave safe dish, Microwave 3 to 4 minutes on reheat or until hot. Let stand 2 to 3 minutes to heat completely through.

All items offered may not be included on this list. Menu is subject to change without notice.

