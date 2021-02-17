Rollins named Senior of the Month

Pulaski County Public Schools and Pulaski County High School is pleased to announce the Senior of the Month for February is Curtis Jon Chayton Rollins. Chayton is the son of Curtis Rollins and Randy Biggs of Dublin. Chayton’s nominator stated that he is a tremendous leader. He shows up every morning for football lifting with a great attitude and works extremely hard. He has a great ability to connect with everyone from all different backgrounds. He is a very impressive young man. He truly exemplifies Cougar Pride. While at PCHS, Chayton has played basketball and football as well as currently serving as a member of the Equity Advisory Team. Upon graduation, Chayton would like to attend college and major in sports therapy. Congratulations, Chayton!!

