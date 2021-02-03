Random Acquaintances with Bethany Finley

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

As we go through our daily routines, we often interact with the same people again and again. We see the same bag boy, pharmacists, shop clerks and garbage collectors month after month and though we’re cordial in our interactions, we have little idea of who they really are.

Routine Acquaintances gives us a little peek into the lives of those whom we often interact but rarely get to know.

Lancer’s Truckstop is located off exit 101 on State Park Road. Truckers fuel up, make use of the showers and laundry facilities and often spend the night holed up in their big rigs until setting off the next morning.

There is also a convenience store at Lancer’s Truckstop, which is frequented by truckers and those living nearby.

Bethany Finley, an attractive young woman with a ready smile and a unique haircut, works the cash register at the convenience store.

What’s it like working at a truck stop?

“It’s actually pretty good … smooth sailing … not too much stress,” Bethany answered with a breezy nonchalance.

What’s it like dealing with truckers every day?

“They’re very cordial,” said Bethany. ” Some can be colorful characters but I wouldn’t say it’s a dangerous place. It gets busy in the summertime when you have a lot of travelers coming in.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 3, 2021.

Comments

comments