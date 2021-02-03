Pulaski County Hosts Government Officials Update

Submitted by Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce

It has been a tradition for over 30 years that Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce has hosted the local official’s breakfast and in partnership with Pulaski County, the legislative appreciation dinner. To continue the Chamber’s legislative advocacy efforts through these socially distanced times, the two events were combined into the Virtual Pulaski County Government Officials Update held on January 11, 2021. Local and state leaders joined this meeting on to hear and share updates on local and state efforts in Pulaski County.

The meeting was led by 2021 Chamber President, Shelia Smith of First Bank and Trust Company. The guest list for this event included Secretary Bettina Ring of Agriculture and Forestry, Director of Virginia State Parks Melissa Baker, Delegate Nick Rush, and Angie Hall Deputy District Director for Congressman Morgan Griffith. Also in attendance were Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet, Town of Dublin Manager Tye Kirkner, Town of Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins and NRCC President Dr. Pat Huber as well as members of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Dublin and Pulaski Town Councils and the Pulaski County School Board.

The Chamber of Commerce was honored to host this event giving these state and local officials a platform to share their efforts with one another. Together, they will continue to work toward the common goal of economic growth and quality of life in Pulaski County. The Chamber would like to thank the legislative event sponsor, Appalachian Power, for making this possible.

Written by: Editor on February 3, 2021.

Comments

comments