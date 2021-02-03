Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve expands its area of protection

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve in Roanoke County has been expanded by 394 acres.

Located about a mile due south from the city limits of Salem, the Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve is home to the largest population of the extremely rare piratebush, which is only found in a handful of smaller patches in the mountains of Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.

With the addition, the Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve is now comprised of 1,326 acres.

“Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve is one of Virginia’s great treasures,” DCR Director Clyde Cristman said. “The expansion adds an important buffer along the western edge of the property. As part of the state natural area preserve system, these forested lands are permanently protected from fragmentation and incompatible use.”

Compatible uses include bird watching, hiking, nature study and photography. Incompatible uses including horseback riding, off-road vehicles and collection of plants, animals and minerals.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 3, 2021.

Comments

comments