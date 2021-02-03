Pet dies in mobile home fire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Combustibles left too close to a heating source are being blamed for an early Monday morning fire that destroyed a mobile home and left a pet dog dead.

Pulaski Fire Marshall Todd Garwood said combustibles should never be left or stored near any heating source — but particularly not near electric, kerosene or propane heaters. He also advised against storing extra propane or kerosene inside a residence, as they will only serve to intensify any fire that might break out.

When firefighters arrived on the scene four minutes after being dispatched to 1961 Snider Lane, heavy flames were coming from the older model residence, Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said. He said the sole resident was already outside.

One of the biggest obstacles encountered during the firefighting effort was the cold weather and the mobile home being over a snow-covered hill. Kiser said water had to be left flowing in fire hoses throughout the event to keep it from freezing and any moisture accumulating on the ground or road provided fall hazards.

It took firefighters about one-and-a-quarter hours to get the 1:19 a.m. blaze under control, but the home was a total loss. Red Cross responded to assist the man who lived there.

All departments cleared the scene at 3:30 a.m. and Pulaski Fire Department was back in service by 4:15 a.m.

Pulaski’s two engines and 16 personnel were assisted by one engine and nine firefighters from Dublin Fire Department and Newbern Fire Department’s air truck. Also assisting at the scene was Pulaski County Public Safety, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Appalachian Power Co.

Garwood and members of the sheriff’s department conducted the investigation.

According to Garwood, home heating is the second leading cause of house fires and placing things too close to a heating source is the biggest mistake homeowners make.

Anything that can burn should be kept at least three feet from heaters, fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators and furnaces. This also includes pets and people since skin burns, too. Use heaters that have undergone laboratory testing for safety and be sure they have an automatic shut-off switch in case they are knocked over.

During winter months when heating is being used, Garwood reminds citizens to be sure to install and maintain carbon monoxide (CO) gas detectors in their homes. The detectors alert home occupants to potentially lethal gas leaks so they can evacuate before becoming a victim of CO poisoning.

Of course, smoke alarms also should be installed and kept in working condition. Half of home fire deaths occur at night while people are sleeping. A working smoke alarm can wake the home’s occupants, so install one on every level of the home, including the basement; inside every bedroom and outside all sleeping areas.

Other fire safety tips, for all times of the year, include:

•Developing a fire escape plan the entire family knows and has practiced. If a fire starts, there may be less than three minutes to get out of the house.

•Cooking is the main cause of house fires and injuries. Never leave foods on the stove unattended. If using high temperatures — frying, grilling, broiling or boiling — fires can start when the heat gets too high. If smoke develops or grease starts to boil, turn the burner off immediately.

•Place matches, lighters and smoking materials out of reach of children to avoid fires and injuries. Look for fire dangers from the child’s point of view and never leave them unattended around a fire. Don’t play with lighters, matches or fires when in the presence of children, as they may try to do the same thing.

•Have fireplaces and wood stoves inspected and cleaned of creosote before they are used each heating season. A buildup of creosote can ignite chimney fires, which can spread to the home’s structure.

•Place tempered glass or a metal screen over fireplace openings to keep sparks inside. Never burn papers, trash or liquid fuel in fireplaces. Only use wood or wood pellets. When cleaning ashes from the fireplace, put them in a metal can with a lid and store them outside, away from combustibles, until they are completely cold.

