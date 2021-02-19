Perry Pauley

Perry Pauley, 65, of Draper, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on February 15th at his home.

Perry was born on November 17, 1955 to Buford & Hollis Gay Moran Pauley in Pulaski VA. Raised in Austinville VA, he later married Debra Gale White Pauley of Poplar Camp, going on to have two children, Autumn Fawn Pauley Torrey of Smithfield VA & Joshua Ryan Pauley of Franklin TN.

Most of his career was spent working in the Austinville Lead & Zinc Mines, as a welder at the Newport News Shipbuilding & Drydock, and Xaloy Inc. Perry enjoyed spending his time raising cattle and catering for weddings and other celebrations as well as socializing with his many friends. To him every stranger was a potential new friend.

His priorities were his faith, family and friends. He and Debbie attended Valley Harvest Ministries Pentecostal Holiness Church in Dublin VA.

His children considered him the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. He is known by his friends and family for his enormous heart and spirit of helping and giving to others.

Perry was predeceased by his parents and brother, Leo Pauley. He is survived by his wife, children, son-in-law (Michael Torrey), daughter-in-law (Kaylee Myers Pauley), four grandchildren (Kayla Shay Torrey, Gabriel Ryan Torrey, Brighton Asher Pauley, and Adelaide Grace Pauley), sister (Margie Ann Pauley DeWilde and husband Danny), brother (Robert Lee Pauley), sister-in-law (Carolyn Pauley), in laws Reverend Carl J. and Nadyne White, brother-in-law (Tracy White and Denise), nine nieces, and three nephews as well as 22 great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that that donations be made in Perry’s name to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life held in late Spring/early Summer for friends and family to remember what he meant to all of us. Please watch Bowers’ website for updates.

To sign the online guestbook ,visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on February 19, 2021.

Comments

comments