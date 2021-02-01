Pedestrian death brings murder charge

A Pulaski man involved in a wreck that claimed the life of a pedestrian Dec. 20 has been indicted for felony murder and other charges.

Indictments handed down by a Pulaski County grand jury Jan. 11 and unsealed Thursday charge Henry Ernest Fenner Jr., 48, with felony elude police, as well as intoxicated driving and failure to stop at the scene of a wreck — both misdemeanors.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exits to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Lucas Nester said in December Cpl. C. Giampocaro and Deputy T. Melton were southbound on Alum Spring Road just before 8 p.m. Dec. 20 when their patrol vehicle was sideswiped by a northbound Pontiac SUV that crossed the center line.

The officers turned to pursue the Pontiac, which accelerated following the collision. After traveling about half a mile, police say, Fenner tried to turn right onto Eugene Street, but was unable to negotiate the turn.

At that point, the SUV ran through the intersection, striking and killing the pedestrian, identified as Brian Blevins of Pulaski.

The officers arrived on the scene shortly after the wreck and started rendering assistance. Despite their efforts and the efforts of emergency services, Blevins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fenner and his two passengers, Austin Zoch and Nelson Malone, were not injured.

A trial date for the case is to be set March 17.

Other indictments handed down by the January grand jury were:

